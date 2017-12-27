Man Dies Following Stabbing at Mobile Home Park in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO — A 37-year-old man has died following a stabbing in West Sacramento on Wednesday.

The stabbing happened at the mobile home park at 1050 West Capitol Avenue. Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance, which turned into an assault with a deadly weapon.

The 37-year-old man was transported to UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested on homicide charges.

It is not know how the man and woman knew one another.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.