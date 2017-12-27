More Security Added at Stockton Malls after Tuesday Night ‘Melee’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The day after police say more than a hundred teenagers caused chaos at the Sherwood and Weberstown malls in Stockton, extra security has been added.

"They're going around here jumping on elderly people for no reason. These kids need to stay at home," one security guard, who asked FOX40 to not identify her, said Wednesday.

She said the chaos began as a fight.

“These parents are not watching their kids," she said. "(If) something happens to their kids, that’s on them.”

The Stockton Police Department says officers from the Delta College and Stockton Unified School District police departments had to help reign the kids in.

Investigators say some of teens were hostile, and a number of them jumped on cars and set off fireworks. The chaos shut both malls down, and two teens were arrested.

Some shoppers FOX40 spoke with Wednesday were shocked to hear what happened.

“You don’t teach your kids right from wrong at home, they’re going to behave badly everywhere else," shopper Jonathan said.

Others were not as surprised.

“I saw my neighbor get stabbed by his own mother so, you know, it’s Stockton," shopper Jesse Walter said.

Management at both malls say they took extra precaution Wednesday in adding extra security.

"The safety of our shoppers, retailers, and employees is our top priority," they said in a statement.

But for the security guards who have to deal with the wild teens, they say they are fed up and blame their parents.

"So when something happen to their kids, I don’t want to hear that, ‘Oh my baby! Oh my baby!’" a security guard said. "Where were you at when your baby was out here doing this?"

A number of businesses at both malls say they did not know why they were told to close, but tried to stay as calm as possible to not alarm shoppers.