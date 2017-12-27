Newlywed Woodland Couple Displaced by Apartment Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN -- One newlywed Woodland couple should be enjoying the honeymoon phase of their marriage -- instead they're dealing with the aftermath of an apartment fire.

"Everything is gone, everything," said Brianna Chapman.

Just two days before Christmas, a fire inside their Woodland apartment left Brianna Chapman and Jeffery Kimbell with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Their wedding gifts, dress and tuxedo are all gone.

"Everything was black and boarded up, and floors were soaked, and nothing was left," Chapman said.

The couple was at dinner in Auburn celebrating an early Christmas when they say they got the call from the property manager at the Shadetree Apartments that changed their lives.

"I got the call and fell to my knees. She was like 'there's no home to come back to, so don't come back here,'" Chapman said.

The Woodland Fire Department says nine people were left homeless by the fire. Three units in the building were damaged and Briana and Jeff's was completely destroyed. How the fire started is still under investigation.

When they talk about all the belongings they lost, Brianna and Jeff can hold it together.

But bring up Princess, and the emotions flow. Their 6-year-old cat hasn't been seen since the fire. They have no idea where she is, but they desperately want her back.

Sot - Jeffery Kimbell Lost apartment in fire - "We searched every square inch of that apartment," Kimbell said.

The young couple just started their lives together and now have to stay in Auburn with family, but through it all they are trying to stay positive.

"When your home burns down, it puts a lot of things in perspective for you," Chapman said.