Public Invited to Attend Memorial for Fallen CHP Officer

STOCKTON — Memorial arrangements for a CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri were announced on Wednesday.

Camilleri died when the vehicle he was in was hit on a San Francisco Bay Area highway by a man suspected of driving under the influence on Christmas Eve.

To honor Officer Camilleri, who lost his life in the line of duty, a memorial service will be held on Dec. 30, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The location for this memorial service is:

Christian Life Center

4303 Christian Life Way

Stockton, CA

Members of the public are invited to attend the memorial and will be seated after Camilleri’s family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers.