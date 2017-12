FOLSOM — Folsom Police Detectives have a Big Spoon Yogurt robbery suspect in custody after he was identified in video surveillance images.

Michael James Quinn, 25, is suspected of robbing the yogurt shop on Blue Ravine Road on December 9.

The employee, who was working alone at the time, handed money over after the suspect’s demands. He got away with about $100.

Quinn is currently in custody on charges unrelated to the Big Spoon Yogurt robbery.