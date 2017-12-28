Human Bones Found in North Highlands Backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- Human remains were discovered in the backyard of a vacant home in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said Thursday.

The home is along Dundee Drive, near Don Julio Boulevard and Larry Way.

Renovators at the home discovered the bones earlier this week and reported them to the authorities.

The sheriff's department has been investigating the scene for the last two days, spokesperson Shaun Hampton said.

The identity of the body is still unknown, and detectives are treating the scene as a homicide.

It is unclear how long the remains were in the backyard.