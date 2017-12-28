Husband in Custody in Death of Brooklyn Mother: Police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man is being questioned in the death of his wife, who was strangled and pushed down stairs in Brooklyn, officials said Thursday.

Tonie Wells, 22, was found dead inside her Crown Heights home Wednesday after her toddler’s constant crying and screaming led a neighbor to call 911, authorities said.

She had trauma to her body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The medical examiner will determine Wells’ cause of death.

Law enforcement sources told PIX11 News that Wells was apparently strangled and thrown down the stairs.

Sources told PIX11 news that Wells and her husband had a history of domestic violence and that police were called to the home at least once before.

Barry Wells has one prior arrest for assaulting Wells in September, police said. He was out on $5,000 bail.

On Thursday, police said Wells’ husband was a person of interest, and was in custody and being questioned. The NYPD worked with New Rochelle police to take Barry Wells into custody. He was initially taken to Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx and is now being held at the 77th Precinct.

He has not officially been arrested, police said.

The detained man is not the father of Wells’ 2-year-old, according to family members.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video