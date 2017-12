Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A multipurpose business building in the Rosemont neighborhood has been destroyed in a 3-alarm fire Thursday morning.

Sacramento Metro Fire got the call for a fire burning on Explorer Drive and Lincoln Village Drive near Bradshaw Road around 1 a.m. Thursday.

At first, crews believed the building was vacant but they realized some businesses were still operating in the building as people began to show up for work.

No one was injured in the fire.

At this time, it is not known what caused the fire.