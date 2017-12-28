Some Sacramento Dispensaries Will Have Recreational Bud Available on New Year’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento city officials visited local marijuana dispensaries Thursday gearing up for possible approval for recreational sales beginning Monday, January 1.

Phil Blurton says his dispensary in midtown, All About Wellness, was the first to be inspected Thursday.

"Gave us the once over and full approval," Blurton said.

Blurton says he's expecting long lines on Monday.

"Hope it's not around the block, but we're not really sure what to expect," he told FOX40.

The city's so-called "Commercial Pot Czar" Joe Devlin said Thursday afternoon that no official approvals have been given, but expects some dispensaries in Sacramento to be able to sell adult-use cannabis on Monday.

There are 30 medical marijuana dispensaries located within the city of Sacramento, however not all applied for recreational sales.

To sell recreational marijuana a dispensary must first get a permit approved from the City of Sacramento and State of California.

One dispensary was given state permission for recreational cannabis delivery.

Ohana Gardens does 40 to 50 deliveries a day, but business partner Nasser Azimi says they have a fleet of cars ready in case the demand increases on Monday.