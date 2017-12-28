Suspect Wearing Ski Mask Stabs Victim in Lincoln

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing after a victim showed up to the emergency room at an area hospital.

The incident reportedly happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday near 1st and O streets.

Witnesses say the suspect was a white male with a teardrop tattoo under his left eye. They also say he was wearing a ski mask.

The victim had several non-life threatening stab wounds to the chest.

The police department asks anyone with information to call (916) 645-4040.