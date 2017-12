MODESTO — Two children playing near a Modesto Irrigation District substation made a grisly discovery on Thursday evening.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says the two children found a man’s body in the bushes about 5 p.m. near Yosemite Boulevard and Yosemite Meadows Drive in Modesto.

The sheriff’s department is calling the death suspicious.

No further information was immediately available.

