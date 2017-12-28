Your Weekend, New Year’s Edition!

Courtesy to Sacramento365, Paul and Rina have some fun things for you to enjoy New Year's 2018.
Noon Year's Eve Family Festival
Crocker Art Museum
Sun 10am-2pm
New Year's Eve Sky Spectacular
Old Sacramento
Sun 6pm-10pm
Who Year New Year's Eve Party
Sacramento Children's Museum
Sun 9pm-Midnight
New Year's Eve at the Hyatt Regency Sacramento
Hyatt Regency Sacramento
Sun 9pm-12:15am
MAKE IT A NIGHT:
Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas
Harris Center for the Arts
Fri 7:30pm
WHERE TO GET A DRINK: Prohibition Wine Lounge
WHERE TO EAT: 36 Handles Restaurant and Pub