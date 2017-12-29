Chilly Temperatures but No Snow at SnowGlobe Music Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- The road to South Lake Tahoe's SnowGlobe Music Festival is undeniably breathtaking, but for this time of year the view many were looking at was missing something.

There was a lot of green but not a lot of white, some old snow peaks through rocks and hillsides, but that was about it.

"It's not much snow to this SnowGlobe," said Korrin Perry, who is from Columbus, Ohio.

The annual music festival had the performers and excited fans but a wintery part of the Tahoe experience wasn't there.

Fans had mixed reactions on the lack of snow.

"I was hoping for more snow, but we take what we can get here," said Ares Langer from Marin County.

For one pair visiting from Ohio, they were welcoming the mild weather because back home it was 8 degrees, according to Max Esposito.

"Honestly very unexpected, we thought it would be the other way around," Perry said.

While conditions were dry it was still going to be a cold weekend, the city of South Lake Tahoe warned concert goers to pack layers. The lows overnight were expected to be in the 20s.

The outdoor event does give people an escape from the chilly temperatures with heated tents, bars and stages, but Friday some did not mind being outside.

"I thought it was going to be way colder," Langer said. "It's kind of nice though, I mean it's better for the festival."

The SnowGlobe Music festival started Friday night and will go through the end of the weekend.