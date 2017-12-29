City Gives OK to 7 Dispensaries Looking to Sell Recreational Marijuana by Jan. 1; State Approves 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Seven Sacramento dispensaries received approval by city officials to sell recreational marijuana by the new year.

According to the Sacramento Business Journal, the local businesses make up less than a quarter of the 30 dispensaries that submitted applications to sell pot to adults 21 and over. Dispensaries began submitting applications online for state licenses earlier in the month.

As of Friday, the seven dispensaries only had partial clearance as they waited for the state's authorization to start selling marijuana on Monday. By Saturday morning, two were given state approval. Only one dispensary, Ohana Gardens, has been given approval by the state to deliver recreational marijuana.

The following dispensaries have received partial approval:

A Therapeutic Alternative, 3015 H St.

River City Phoenix Sacramento, 1508 El Camino Ave.

Valley Health Options, 1421 Auburn Blvd.

Abatin Wellness Center, 2100 29th St.

Alpine Alternative, 8112 Alpine Ave.

Connected Cannabis Co., 2831 Fruitridge Road East

Golden Health and Wellness, 1115 Fee Drive

According to the State of California, A Therapeutic Alternative and Green Door have been approved by the state.