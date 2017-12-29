City of Stockton Grants 5-Year Extension to Miracle Mile Shopping District

STOCKTON — The Miracle Mile Shopping District in Stockton has been saved from death.

The interim Executive Director, Denise Jefferson, tells FOX40 that the city granted the organization a 5-year extension.

Back on Dec. 5, the Stockton City Council did not make a motion to approve the ballot to extend the MMID. Jefferson says the organization still does not know why the city did not approve the extension.

The organization requested a special hearing and that the city review the ballots again, which the city did on Thursday. Council unanimously approved the 5-year MMID extension. Property owners pay into the non-profit organization, and in turn, MMID provides security, marketing, garbage, landscape and other services.

After the extension was approved, the MMID board met last night and elected new board members and are moving forward with selecting a new director. The organization anticipates the hire of a new director by the end of next month.

“It’s going to be a new day for the Miracle Mile and we look forward to five years from now which is the 100th anniversary of the Miracle Mile,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson came out of retirement to run the organization after then director, Mimi Nguyen was terminated in July. Around the same time, Nguyen was accused of embezzling $40,000 from the organization. And in June, several shops within the Empire Theatre building were forced to shut their doors because the city claimed the building violated several codes and ordinances and posed a serious safety hazard.

