Disgruntled Ex-Employee Smashes Galleria Jewelry Store Cases with Hammers

ROSEVILLE — A former disgruntled employee used hammers to smash display cases at Roseville’s Westfield Galleria jewelry store Friday and was later arrested.

At 12:51 p.m. a woman with her small child were told to leave Fast-Fix Jewelry Watch and Repairs by Hagop Hayrabedian, a former employee of the store, according to the Roseville Police Department.

When the mother and her child left, Hayrabedian took out two hammers and began smashing display cases.

Bystanders were able to stop Hayrabedian, holding him down until officers could arrive. No one was hurt and Hayrabedian was arrested.

The suspect was booked into South Placer County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, carrying a billy club or steel object to hurt someone as well as threatening and brandishing a weapon. Additionally, he was charged on suspicion of burglary, although the police department reports he did not steal anything.