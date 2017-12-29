LAPD Officer Hospitalized after Being Shot in Suspected Ambush Attack: Police

(KTLA) — A LAPD officer was injured after being shot in a suspected ambush attack near downtown L.A. on Friday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports the shooting occurred about 9:50 p.m. on Hartford Avenue south of Seventh Street, in the Westlake District, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez. Information from the preliminary investigation indicated the unidentified female officer was ambushed, he said.

She was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the left thigh and is in stable condition.

“Please keep the officer in your prayers tonight,” LAPD tweeted.

One person apparently matching the suspect description has been taken into custody, according to Lopez. The Los Angeles Times reported that police are searching the area for other possible suspects.

The California Highway Patrol briefly shut down all southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway at Wilshire Boulevard, which is near the scene. The closures were due to police activity, but it was not immediately clear whether the alert was related to the shooting.

Lanes were reopened shortly after 11 p.m., but all southbound 110 on- and off-ramps between Third Street and Venice Boulevard would be closed for an unknown amount of time, according to CHP.

