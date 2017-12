Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Fire crews are battling a blaze that has taken over what appears to be a classroom building at Bret Harte Elementary School in Modesto.

The Modesto Fire Department reported the fire on Twitter at 4:35 p.m. Friday, tweeting a video of large flames engulfing the school on Glenn Avenue.

#Modesto and #Ceres Fire Departments are on scene of a fire at Bret Harte Elementary School. More info will be posted as it is available. pic.twitter.com/CKPOOOKq6b — Modesto Fire (@ModestoFire) December 30, 2017

Pacific Gas and Electric Company has sent a crew to the scene.

Modesto and Ceres firefighters are on scene tackling the flames.

Just arrived at Bret Harte Elementary where a classroom building appears to have caught fire. Looking to speak with fire for more details. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/DAtbqvZXlY — Ken Mashinchi (@KMashinchi) December 30, 2017

