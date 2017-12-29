Kennedy High School Soccer Coach Accused of Human Trafficking

SACRAMENTO — A soccer coach at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento has been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, the sheriff’s department said Friday.

Investigators say deputies got a call early Christmas morning from a teen girl who said she was the victim of sexual assault and human trafficking. She told deputies she was hiding in the backyard of a home along Clover Manor Way in South Sacramento, and the man forcing her into performing sex acts was waiting for her nearby.

Deputies say the man was found with another teen girl in his car, whom deputies believe was also being trafficked.

The man was later identified as 34-year-old Elan Seagraves. Friday morning, Seagraves was still listed as the men’s junior varsity and varsity soccer coach for Kennedy High School but was removed in the afternoon. Deputies say Seagraves is also a coach and referee in some local youth soccer leagues, as well as an Uber and Lyft driver.

Seagraves was booked into Sacramento County Jail on human trafficking charges. He is being held on $2 million bail.