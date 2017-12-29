2 Dead, 1 Hurt in Shooting at Long Beach Office

LONG BEACH — Authorities say a man walked into the Southern California law firm where he worked and shot two men before turning the gun on himself.

Have been briefed on shooting in law offices in North Long Beach. Appears to be a workplace homicide. Both the shooter and a victim are dead. One other person was shot but is in hospital in stable condition. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families LBPD will update. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) December 30, 2017

Long Beach police Sgt. Brad Johnson says officers found the gunman and one victim dead when they arrived on Friday.

They learned that a third victim had already driven himself to a hospital. There was no further word on his condition.

Johnson says police didn’t fire any shots. A SWAT team searched the rest of the building and no other victims were found.

Shooting in the building across the street from my workplace….. not sure how many were killed or injured yet pic.twitter.com/K9zR9Smbhd — SoulxFetcha 🤫 (@SFetcha) December 29, 2017