Woman Seeks Justice for Teenage Son Killed in Oak Park

OAK PARK -- It has now been more than a week since 16-year-old Timothy Jeter was gunned down walking in Oak Park and police have no updates on the case.

Friday, Timothy's mother spoke out, hoping to bring her son's killer to justice.

"Timothy was very very outgoing, very charismatic. A really fun kid to be around," she said.

Timothy's mother wanted the public to remember the face of her teenage son.

"He liked sports, basketball, and loved to dance," she told FOX40.

On his first night of Christmas break, Timothy was walking with a friend just after midnight Dec. 22 near Broadway and Santa Cruz Way.

"My understanding is somebody walked up on them, asked them where they were from, and lifted up the jacket band," the boy's mother said. "When they saw the gun they ran."

Both were shot by possibly two different guns, according to police. Timothy’s friend, a 20-year-old man was wounded, but Timothy didn't make it.

"He shouldn't have been out there," Timothy's mother said.

She said Timothy was supposed to be spending the night at another friend’s house, but he left, and she doesn’t know why.

"I don't know what that boy was thinking to even just be over there," she said.

The family says detectives have few leads and the Sacramento Police Department told FOX40 they have no new updates.

As for Timothy’s mom, there was not only grief after the loss of her son there was fear too. It was the reason she asked FOX40 not to show her face during her interview -- she was scared the shooters would hurt her and her other kids.

"Whoever did that is dangerous," she said. "It's not something that's just going to happen to my child."

As Timothy's mother gets ready to return the Christmas gifts she bought for her son, she hopes more witnesses come forward.

"There were people in the neighborhood where my son was shot, there were houses all around him," she told FOX40.

Or better yet, someone who knows who the shooters are.

"There was more than one person involved in this shooting, so there's at least other people in that click that know, and these kids aren't quiet," the teen's mother said.

Timothy is survived by his parents, grandparents, six siblings, an uncle, niece and nephew. There will be a candlelight vigil to honor his memory Friday night at 7:30 next to the site where he was killed. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for funeral expenses.