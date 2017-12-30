Armed Driver Attempts to Shoot Officers in Stockton

STOCKTON — Two men were taken into police custody Friday night in Stockton, one for allegedly pointing a gun at police officers during a pursuit earlier in the evening.

According to police, the suspects, David Diaz and Brian Frank, both 23, led police on a slow speed pursuit around 10 p.m. after officers attempted to stop the pair for a traffic violation. The pursuit later ended near Navajo Drive and Bonanza Drive in Stockton, when the driver crashed into a parked trailer.

Stockton police say during the pursuit, Diaz attempted to shoot at the officers with a hand gun, but later dropped the weapon out a car window.

Diaz was arrested on charges of resisting an officers by means of threat or violence, attempted homicide and a series of gun and traffic charges. The second occupant of the car, Frank, was arrested on multiple gun charges.

Both suspects remain in San Joaquin County Jail.

Diaz is being held without bail, jail records show, and Frank is being held on $350,000 bail.