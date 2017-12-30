Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Colliding with Car

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police say a bicyclist is in critical condition after veering out of a bike lane on Northgate Boulevard and colliding with a car Friday night.

Just before 10 p.m., Sacramento police responded to the 3200 block of Northgate Boulevard for a collision involving a bicyclist and a car. According police, both the car and bike were traveling northbound on Northgate Boulevard, when the bike veered out of the bike lane, colliding with the car.

Police say the driver of the car tested negative for impairment. It is unknown why the bicyclist veered onto the road, out of the bike lane.

The bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital with major injuries and is now in critical condition, according to police.