CHP Officer Killed by Suspected DUI Driver Honored at Emotional Memorial Service

STOCKTON -- Family, friends and fellow law enforcement gathered on a foggy Saturday morning in Stockton to say goodbye to CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri.

Camilleri was killed Christmas Eve by a man suspected of driving under the influence. He is survived by his wife, Roxy, and their three children.

A memorial was held inside the Christian Life Center in Stockton before Camilleri was taken to his final resting place in Tracy.

Camilleri's brother and sister, Matthew and Ashley, gave a eulogy.

"Andrew, your beautiful and infectious smile and loving personality will truly be missed," his brother said. "We love you."

Later, the ceremony deviated slightly from the program and Camilleri's partner Jonathan Velasquez spoke. Velasquez was with Camilleri when he was killed.

He spoke of their strong bond forged working the graveyard shift together, despite only knowing each other for three months.

"In that time I got to know a lot about Andrew and what a special person he was. Andrew often talked about his previous profession, before the Highway Patrol, working at Clark's Pest Control," he said. "It was always nice to get a full pest report you were going to before eating."

A common theme at Saturday's service was that Camilleri was a hard worker and a true family man.

"Andrew, I know you can hear me," Velasquez said. "I love you, buddy. It was an honor being your partner. Rest in peace, brother."