Dash Cam Video Shows Battalion Chief en Route to Fire Crash into Car

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento Metropolitan Fire battalion chief collided with another driver Saturday while en route to a structure fire.

Metro Fire's Battalion Chief 9 was driving through the major intersection of Florin Road and Stockton Boulevard with lights and sirens on.

A dash camera video captured by a citizen shows the Metro Fire vehicle waiting to enter the intersection as cars spead through. When it crosses the busy intersection it T-bones a sedan, spinning the small blue car all the way around.

With help from passersby, an ambulance following behind the fire department's car stopped to render aid to the drivers in the crash. The battalion chief and the other driver were both hospitalized. Metro Fire reports the chief has been discharged from the hospital and will recover at home.

There was no information available on the sedan's driver.