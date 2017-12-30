Marine from Elverta Stabbed to Death in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A Marine from Elverta was stabbed to death Friday while trying to break up a fight, according to the man’s family.

Lance Cpl. Ryan Evan Harris’ grandparents say their 21-year-old grandson had been in the Marines for two and a half years. At Camp Pendleton, where he was stationed, he worked as a diesel mechanic.

Harris had just been home for Christmas and was supposed to leave Friday to return for New Year’s Eve. Instead, in the early hours of Friday morning, Harris was killed at a bar in the Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown San Diego.

Harris was with some of his friends from the Marine Corps when they got involved in a fight. The 21-year-old jumped in to break up the altercation, according to his family, and was stabbed in the neck. He died at the scene.

The family says the suspect is still at large.

The 21-year-old’s family says they are proud of him. He did what he was trained to do and jumped in to help his fellow Marines, they told FOX40. But now they are also heartbroken.

Harris went to Rio Linda High School and graduated from East Nicolaus High School in Sutter County. Family members told FOX40 he loved baseball and played for a church league while stationed in San Diego.

After high school, Harris was inspired to join the Marines by his grandfather's service in Vietnam. He had dreams of becoming a CHP officer.

Just three months ago Harris became a newlywed.

The investigation into Harris’ death was originally led by the San Diego Police Department and is now a joint investigation with local detectives and the Marines' criminal investigators, according to family.