SOUTH NATOMAS — Sacramento officers are searching an area of South Natomas for an unknown number of armed robbery suspects.

The perimeter in the area between Westward Way and Azorean Court, a primarily residential neighborhood near Rio Terra Junior High School, was established around 1:15 p.m.

One suspect has already been detained.

Details surrounding the robbery have not been disclosed by the police department.

Stay with FOX40 News for more updates on this developing story.