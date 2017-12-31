2018 Ushered in Early at Old Sacramento New Year’s Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD SACRAMENTO -- The New Year was ushered in early with a 9 p.m. fireworks show in Old Sac.

"They're great. They light up the dark sky," said Serenity Grant.

Like last year, there will be no midnight fireworks, but that didn't seem to dampen the New Year's spirit.

Thousands turned out to dance and sing in the New Year -- and they dressed the part.

"It's only New Year's once a year," said Steve Shultz.

Shultz says he's been helping out at this New Year's bling booth for two decades.

"It's been colder in years past, we've had rain, so you can't beat the weather," he said.

Even in the heavy crowd, notable law enforcement presence was clear. Though some cities across the country are on heightened security alerts, Sacramento police say their large law enforcement presence is about the same as in the past.

"It's a group effort. We're one piece of the puzzle," said Sacramento police Sgt. Vance Chandler.

Many we saw were happy, but some special education instructors from the Philippines, hired to teach in Sac City Unified, were downright giddy to be spending their first New Year's in the U.S.

"It's very new, but we're all excited to witness what's here to offer," Louise Franco said.

As for what others are looking forward to...

"Spending time with more family," Jeni Grant said.