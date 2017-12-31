FOX40’s Top Heartwarming or Funny Stories of 2017

Happy New Year!

2017 was filled with so many incredible and touching stories. We picked our most shared stories of the year that inspired you to lend a hand, hug a loved one or laugh out loud.

We’re pretty sure people were quick to click on this purely off the headline alone. But it was true, heavy rains from early in the year raised the levels of Lake Berryessa, pouring water into its “Glory Hole” for the first time in over a decade.

Macklemore visited his grandmother in Modesto and made a music video all about the 100-year-old’s birthday. They rode around town, dressed in their finest thrift store finds and… invited a surprise stripper? Grandma Helen sure knows how to party.

The deadly North Bay wildfires destroyed thousands of homes and devastated Santa Rosa's Coffey Park neighborhood. While running from the flames, Natasha Wallace knew she could never leave her beloved dog Bentley behind. So, she asked him for a quick favor. "So I grabbed my dog and I told him, 'Hey man, this is serious, you need to just sit in the bag.' And he, he hopped right in," Wallace said.

Lenea Sampson never would have guessed that she was going to become someone's hero the night of Oct. 1. When she should have been enjoying country music at the Route 91 Harvest Festival and serving drinks to festival goers, instead she was helping save Luca Iclodean's life. Sampson never left Iclodean's side that night. He survived his wounds, thanks to his "Angel."

This has got to be the funniest story this year. Someone had the grand idea to bring attention to pothole problems in a Placerville neighborhood -- by spray-painting them with some x-rated symbols. "The potholes has been here for a long time, but the penis, that was just put there last night," neighbor Virginia Gabac said.

Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate Oroville and areas downstream of the Oroville Dam in February as officials anticipated a failure of the auxiliary spillway. In the midst of the evacuations, looters ransacked Michael Pomeroy's home, stealing the Vietnam veteran's war medals and Purple Heart. Thanks to overwhelming support from Yuba City police and social media all of Pomeroy's medals were found and returned.

Hermenegildo Beltran-Meza was already in the dog house, but the El Dorado County man wanted to test his luck just one more time. So, he hid from his wife in the bathroom, scratched a couple of lottery scratchers and won $1 million.

The Wall Fire Took His Home and Movie Collection, Now Strangers are Responding

In 2017, we had the privilege of getting to know Mark Orsillo and his wonderful family in Oroville. Their story, like some others on this list, is rooted in tragedy. The Orsillo family lost their home, including Mark's massive movie collection, in the destructive Wall Fire. But thanks to the kindness of strangers, Mark was able to rebuild his collection bigger than ever.

‘Match Made in Heaven’: Young Cancer Survivor Adopts Unique Dog He’s Been Waiting For

Quinn and pitbull mix Logan became instant friends during an incredibly emotional adoption at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter. You see, 12-year-old Quinn is a cancer survivor, and two years ago the disease forced him to have his leg amputated. Ever since then, Quinn and his mom had been looking for a dog with three legs, and they were finally able to find him at Front Street Animal Shelter.