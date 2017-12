STOCKTON — Stockton police officers are investigating after a man was found dead alongside a Stockton road on Saturday night.

Police say the man’s body was found near Access Street and Tam O Shanter Drive about 10:40 p.m. Detectives say the 33-year-old man had been shot.

At this time, police have not released a suspect or motive information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.