‘Multiple Deputies Down’ in Incident in Denver Suburb

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Residents of a Denver suburb were ordered to shelter in place early Sunday after shots were fired and “multiple deputies” were reported down in the area, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

There was no immediate information on the condition of the deputies, the sheriff’s office tweeted, saying “the scene remains active.”

The incident occurred in Highlands Ranch, about 20 miles south of Denver.

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

“Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls,” the office tweeted.

Deputies later said the incident began at a domestic disturbance call.

UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017