Sacramento Dispensaries Prepare for Recreational Marijuana Sales

SACRAMENTO — By this time tomorrow, adults in California will be able to buy marijuana for recreational use. Already, several Sacramento dispensaries have gotten the green light to sell tomorrow.

“This is our cannabis right here. We keep them in these big jars,” said Phil Blurton.

Blurton is getting his marijuana dispensary, All About Wellness, ready for Monday.

“This is what they call deli style. We will no longer be allowed to do that. Everything is going to have to be prepackaged after July,” he said.

That’s just one of several changes he’ll have to make as his medical business incorporates recreational users.

“We’re going to have it sectioned off where there will be medical section,” he said.

He’s expecting an increase in business, but Blurton admits he’s already seen a boom in the past week.

“They’re all trying to save, what they feel is going to be a big savings because of the extra expense with the tax after the first of the year,” he said.

That uncertainty over the new pot laws has workers at many medical dispensaries saying the past weeks has been extremely stressful.

“This is a small family business, we were going through lots of pains,” said Donald Davies with Cana Care.

Davies is the manager at Cana Care, a dispensary that is staying medical — for now. He says his business didn’t get its 2018 permit until Thursday.

“There’s not a lot of state permits handed out, we’ve seen more and more, but as of right now, I’ve only saw 14 medical dispensaries having the state permits out of the 30 legal in Sacramento,” he said.

Blurton didn’t discover he could sell recreational marijuana until Saturday.

“I felt like a little kid on Christmas Eve, is Santa Claus coming or not, you know?” Blurton said.

Sunday, most dispensary employees are changing out inventory and labels and replacing products that don’t meet the new state regulations with ones that do.

Meanwhile, Blurton wants first-time buyers to keep a few things in mind.

“Do not medicate or use their product until they get home,” he said. “We do not want people … thinking they can drive around,” he said.

All About Wellness opens Monday at 10 a.m., but we’re told some dispensaries are opening as early as 6 a.m. Blurton is expecting business to increase, but he’s just not sure by how much.