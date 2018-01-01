‘Time-Travelling’ Flight: Plane Takes Off in 2018, Lands in 2017

HONOLULU — Passengers aboard Hawaiian Airlines flight HAL446 traveled back in time on New Year’s Day.
The plane left Auckland, New Zealand just after midnight, after a 10 minute delay, on New Year’s Day. It landed in Honolulu, Hawaii at 10:16 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.
The flight “time traveled” because it crossed the International Date Line.
Sam Sweeney, a transportation reporter for ABC, posted the flight times on his Twitter account.
So, as it turns out, the secret to time travel is being on an insanely long international flight.