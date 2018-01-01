West Sacramento Police Investigating Deaths of Man, Two Children

WEST SACRAMENTO — West Sacramento police are investigating the deaths of a man and two girls.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, investigators found the man dead inside a car parked near City Hall. The two girls, ages 9 and 12, were also found inside. The girls, later identified to be the man’s daughters, were rushed to the hospital.

Both girls later died.

The cause or causes of the deaths were not immediately known, but detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

This was definitely not the way West Sacramento Police officers wanted to spend their New Years eve… investigating a case now being called a homicide.