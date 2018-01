STOCKTON — More than a dozen people were injured when a tour bus crashed in Stockton on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened near Jack Tone and Eight Mile Roads about 5:45 p.m. Police told FOX40 the bus was bringing a group of people back from Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort.

A spokesperson from Advanced Medical Transport said 13 people were taken to the hospital, while two others declined treatment. The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

13 people on this tour bus were treated for injuries after it was involved in a crashed at Jacktone and 8 mile road near Stockton @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/2uLGJXrqWM — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) January 3, 2018