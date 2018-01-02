Day One of Legal Recreational Marijuana Sales is in the Books. How Did it Go?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- "I got a sense that a lot of people were like parents the night before Christmas ... they were trying to get the store all ready to go."

Alex Traverso, the chief of communications for the Bureau of Cannabis Control, is looking back on the launch of recreational marijuana in California.

While pot shoppers in Sacramento jammed dispensaries Jan. 1, state licenses for dispensaries in Los Angeles and San Francisco haven't been issued yet.

That's because those two cities won't start issuing their permits until this week.

"Those are two huge markets for us, so we expect a big influx of applications at the end of the week, and we're just going to have to keep plowing through them," Traverso said.

Dispensaries need permission from their local governments first, before they can get a state license.

"The beauty of that is, because our headquarters is in Sacramento, we've worked very closely with the city on a number of things. So the city got us their list of approved retail locations on Friday," Traverso said.

It's the primary factor in getting a state license: having a permit from your local government first.

But other rules in place now are only temporary -- emergency rules put in place to get the ball rolling.

This summer, the state will draft new rules for the process based on how the first six months of recreational pot sales have gone and based on public comment.