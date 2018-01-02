Hayward Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder for DUI Crash That Killed CHP Officer

HAYWARD — The CHP and the Alameda County District Attorney announced Tuesday that the man involved in a collision that killed one CHP officer and injured another will be charged with second-degree murder.

Alemeda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley also announced four additional charges against the suspect.

The accident happened on Christmas Eve on Interstate 880 in Hayward around 11:20 p.m.

The 22-year-old driver has been identified as Mohammed Abraar Ali.

Authorities say Ali was driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

He was also driving over 100 mph in a Cadillac when he struck Officer Andrew Camilleri and Jonathan Velasquez as they sat in their patrol car on the shoulder of the interstate.

Officer Camilleri, who was in the passenger seat, died at the scene. Officer Velasquez suffered minor injuries and was admitted to an area hospital.

Other drivers in the area told CHP they witnessed Ali weaving in and out of lanes on I-880 southbound.

Ali was booked in absentia as he remains in the hospital. He is expected to be moved to Santa Rita Jail in the next 48 hours.

CHP says there have been six DUI related deaths in Alameda County since Thanksgiving.