`LA to Vegas` Premieres on FOX40

A new comedy "La to Vegas" will premiere on FOX40 on January 2. The show follows a "shoestring budget airline crew and its eccentric passengers who, every weekend, take the roundtrip flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas with one goal in mind – to come back a winner. " Show stars Dylan McDermott and Kim Matula join Paul and Mae to talk show details.
