Lincoln Man Wakes Up to Find Neighbor’s House on Fire

LINCOLN -- Todd Bickers' backyard garden hose wasn't going to do much to tame the flames that popped up between his home and his neighbors' around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Bickers said his daughter woke him to tell him about the fire creeping closes and closer to his house.

"I mean, it escalated. I mean, we didn't know if our house was going to burn down with it and my wife is screaming, everyone was in a big panic attack," he said.

He immediately ran next door to wake up his neighbors.

"He had no idea that his house was on fire. He thought I was a burglar or something, you know, and I'm like banging on his door to get his attention, but at 5 o'clock, you're like dead asleep," Bickers said.

Both families were able to make it out safely, and no one was injured.

Lincoln, Rocklin and Roseville fire crews quickly put out the flames.

Crews focused a lot of their attention on the attic. There were holes in the roof where crews got rid of some of the tiles. The side of the home was charred from the early morning fire, but neighbors are thanking crews for the quick response saying the fire could have been much worse.

"Everybody was really on top of it, man, 'cause you know both these house could've went down in flames, that's how big it was," Bickers said.

The battalion chief says the home is salvageable. They are still trying to figure out what started the fire.

Bickers said he never expected to wake up next to something like this happening just a few feet away from his bedroom.

"Fire is just crazy. We know how that happened in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley, people losing homes and stuff, and you don't realize how scary it is until you're involved in it," he said.