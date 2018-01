MODESTO — A woman was stabbed multiple time as she walked to her car from a nearby business on Tully Road early Tuesday morning.

Modesto police believe the attack was a random act and they are looking for witnesses.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s about 5-feet-7-inches tall with no facial hair. He was wearing dirty clothes.

Anyone who was in the area of Tully Road and Bispo Drive around 5 a.m. Tuesday is asked to call (209) 521-4636.