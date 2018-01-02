Mother Devastated After Memorial for Teen Daughter Destroyed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Mariela Martinez says it took her a year and a half to complete a memorial for her teenage daughter.

Martinez believes a drunk driver then took it all away in just seconds.

This past Saturday, Martinez tells FOX40 a man driving a Chevy pickup crashed into her front yard on Filbert Street.

The driver -- who Martinez believes was drunk -- took out the fence and rock walls to her yard, along with the garden and memorial she had created in her daughter's memory.

"I can't believe someone would do this and then not claim responsibility," Martinez says.

No arrests have been made.

A couple of years ago 19-year-old Selena Martinez passed away from a heart condition.

Mariela Martinez says her daughter loved community service and the family's front yard garden.

Martinez says she battled a lack of time, raising five other children, and her arthritis to complete the garden over 18 months.

The family has created a GoFundMe account with hopes someone can financially help them buy the supplies needed to recreate the memorial for Selena.