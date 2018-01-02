Paul got to hang out and eat goodies at the South Sacramento Pegasus Bakery and Cafe, owned by Hong Kong native Jonathan Lam, as they bake new treats to celebrate Chinese New Year.
Pegasus Bakery & Cafe
-
