45-Year-Old Man Killed in Crash on Highway 99 Near Oroville

OROVILLE — Highway 99 just north of Highway 162 was shut down Wednesday morning for a few hours after a fatal crash.

Authorities say a 37-year-old woman was driving northbound on Highway 99 with a 45-year-old male passenger when she crossed over into the southbound lanes for unknown reasons.

Her car collided with another vehicle being driven by a 52-year-old woman.

The 52-year-old woman was transported via life flight with major injuries.

The 37-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries; her passenger was pronounced dead.

Firefighters are at scene of a head on accident Hwy 99 just north of Hwy 162. One fatality and one major injury. Extrication complete patient being transported by Flightcare. — CALFIRE Butte County (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) January 3, 2018

Highway 99 between Highway 162 east and Highway 162 west near Oroville was closed just before 8 a.m. until around noon.

Northbound lanes were diverted off at Highway 162 west to Midway to Richvale and back onto Highway 99.

Authorities say they have ruled out DUI as a cause of the accident.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.