45-Year-Old Man Killed in Crash on Highway 99 Near Oroville

OROVILLE — Highway 99 just north of Highway 162 was shut down Wednesday morning for a few hours after a fatal crash.
Authorities say a 37-year-old woman was driving northbound on Highway 99 with a 45-year-old male passenger when she crossed over into the southbound lanes for unknown reasons.
Her car collided with another vehicle being driven by a 52-year-old woman.
The 52-year-old woman was transported via life flight with major injuries.
The 37-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries; her passenger was pronounced dead.
Highway 99 between Highway 162 east and Highway 162 west near Oroville was closed just before 8 a.m. until around noon.
Northbound lanes were diverted off at Highway 162 west to Midway to Richvale and back onto Highway 99.
Authorities say they have ruled out DUI as a cause of the accident.
