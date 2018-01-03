California Hit Hard This Flu Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- Following a 60-year-old Stanislaus County woman's flu death, health officials are urging people to protect themselves.

The Stanislaus County Public Health Officer says the county has seen an uptick in flu cases over the past two weeks.

Public Health Officer Dr. Julie Vaishampayan says getting the flu shot is still the best way to protect yourself.

“If you’re at risk for severe flu, you really, it’s very much, should be a priority for you," she said. "It’s very important. It’s the best way to prevent flu.”

Beyond shots, Dr. Vaishampayan says, there are other ways to protect yourself.

"Washing your hands frequently is the most important. It prevents other respiratory virus infections other than flu," she said.

The Centers for Disease Control says 36 states are dealing with this season's flu epidemic, including California.

Vaishampayam says if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, you should see a doctor.