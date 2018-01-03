California’s First 2018 Survey: 3 Percent of Normal Snowpack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILLIPS STATION -- California's water managers are measuring as little as 3 percent of normal snowpack in areas of the Sierra Nevada mountains as they conduct the first manual surveys of the state's crucial winter snowfall.

Water managers took the measurements Wednesday in a grassy Sierra meadow that was almost bare of snow.

Tough November and December leaves only 1.3 inches of measureable snow here at Sierra...DWR says January and February should help raise this number @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/KvvJJJRkYY — Ken Mashinchi (@KMashinchi) January 3, 2018

Up to 60 percent of California's water supply starts out as snow in the Sierras. Snowpack so far this year is a fourth of normal across the region.

Department of Water Resources director Grant Davis says state reservoirs still have good supplies from a rainy winter last year. Davis notes the state still has ample time left for big snowstorms.

Repeated message: It is early in the season. We are in better shape than last year because reservoirs are more full after wettest year in Northern California. Working on getting better at predictions in a state where weather varies greatly. @FOX40 — Ken Mashinchi (@KMashinchi) January 3, 2018

Davis says there is still a lot of winter left to make up the precipitation.