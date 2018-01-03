CHP Cadet Proposes after 5-Mile Run to Honor Fallen Heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A California Highway Patrol cadet proposed to his girlfriend after more than a hundred of his fellow cadets completed a brisk, 5-mile run Wednesday morning.

The run is a regular event before cadets graduate. The CHP says the run is meant to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

Cadets wore their training uniforms and ran in formation from the CHP Academy on Reed Avenue in West Sacramento, across the Tower Bridge, to the Peace Officers' Memorial near the State Capitol.

After the run, Cadet Steven Torres dropped to one knee, as his fellow cadets held lights, and proposed to his girlfriend Mikayla.

She said yes.

Torres and the rest of his class is set to graduate on Friday, after 28 weeks of training.