Highway 99 in Oroville Closed Due to Fatal Accident

OROVILLE — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly accident on Highway 99 just north of Highway 162.

One person involved suffered major injuries; another person was killed.

Highway 99 is closed between Highway 162 east and Highway 162 west near Oroville.

Firefighters are at scene of a head on accident Hwy 99 just north of Hwy 162. One fatality and one major injury. Extrication complete patient being transported by Flightcare. — CALFIRE Butte County (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) January 3, 2018

The accident is blocking traffic in both directions.

Northbound lanes are being diverted off at Highway 162 west to Midway to Richvale and back onto Highway 99.

Authorities say to expect heavy traffic and delays in the area.

At this time, there is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

