In-N-Out Adds Hot Cocoa, Its First New Menu Item in 15 Years

ORANGE COUNTY — In-N-Out has added a new menu item for the first time in over a decade — hot cocoa.

According to the Orange County Register, employees at locations in Huntington Beach and Orange say they began selling it two weeks ago.

Its last new menu change was adding lemonade.

The chain, which is known for its simple burgers-and-fries menu, has been a cult favorite in California since 1948. There are also a handful of locations in six other states, with plans to add locations in Colorado.

In-N-Out confirmed it started selling the cocoa in all restaurants starting Jan. 1.

The Orange County Register reports In-N-Out makes its hot cocoa with water, not milk. It’s dispensed from thermal container and comes with miniature marshmallows.