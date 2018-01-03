Ranell Carpenter Acoustic Duo

Posted 2:20 PM, January 3, 2018, by , Updated at 12:26PM, January 3, 2018


Ranell Carpenter Band is made up of several talented and experienced musicians from the Sacramento area, performing rockin blues, soul, R&B for many local venues!  Over the past 7 years the Ranell Carpenter Band has built a solid following of blues lovers who follow them from Reno to Napa and in between.  The Ranell Carpenter Band is an experience not to be missed!

More info:
Ranell Carpenter Acoustic Duo
Friday from 5pm-8pm
Legends at Woodcreek Golf Club
Roseville
(916) 771-5161
LegendsWoodCreekBeta.com

Ranell Carpenter Band
RanellCarpenter.com
Facebook: RanellCarpenterBand

 