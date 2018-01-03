Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ranell Carpenter Band is made up of several talented and experienced musicians from the Sacramento area, performing rockin blues, soul, R&B for many local venues! Over the past 7 years the Ranell Carpenter Band has built a solid following of blues lovers who follow them from Reno to Napa and in between. The Ranell Carpenter Band is an experience not to be missed!

More info:

Ranell Carpenter Acoustic Duo

Friday from 5pm-8pm

Legends at Woodcreek Golf Club

Roseville

(916) 771-5161

LegendsWoodCreekBeta.com

Ranell Carpenter Band

RanellCarpenter.com

Facebook: RanellCarpenterBand