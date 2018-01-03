Ranell Carpenter Band is made up of several talented and experienced musicians from the Sacramento area, performing rockin blues, soul, R&B for many local venues! Over the past 7 years the Ranell Carpenter Band has built a solid following of blues lovers who follow them from Reno to Napa and in between. The Ranell Carpenter Band is an experience not to be missed!
More info:
Ranell Carpenter Acoustic Duo
Friday from 5pm-8pm
Legends at Woodcreek Golf Club
Roseville
(916) 771-5161
LegendsWoodCreekBeta.com
Ranell Carpenter Band
RanellCarpenter.com
Facebook: RanellCarpenterBand