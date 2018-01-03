Sacramento Man Accused of Contacting 8-Year-Old on Snapchat for Sex

ROSEVILLE — Roseville Police say they arrested a Sacramento man on suspicion of contacting an 8-year-old girl for sex on Snapchat.

On Monday, a woman told police she’d found inappropriate Snaps on her daughter’s phone. Detectives say the man had sent explicit photos, asked for nude photos and proposed meeting for sex over the last week.

Investigators say the man, later identified as 21-year-old Gilberto Garcia-Bejarano, knew the girl’s age.

According to police, a detective posing as the girl contacted Garcia-Bejarano and arranged a meeting.

The man went to the meeting place in Sacramento and was met by detectives, police said.

Garcia-Bejarano was booked into jail on charges of sending and soliciting explicit material from a minor, attempting to contacting a minor for sexual purposes and possessing false immigration documents.

Police say parents should closely monitor their kids’ internet use, electronic device use and social media activity.